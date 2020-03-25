Former Salida resident Dorothy Louise (Stephenson) Wheeler, 91, died March 12, 2020, in Hamilton, Montana.
She was born Oct. 13, 1928, in Gunnison to Edward “Teddy” and Helen Stephenson.
She was raised in Gunnison and Salida and graduated from Salida High School in May 1947.
While working at her uncle’s store in Doyleville, she met Jack S. Wheeler, and they were married Nov. 20, 1947, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in a double ceremony with their friends Willard and Norma Lee Martin.
They were married 69 years.
The couple lived in several locations over the years, including Alamosa, Howard, Salida, Ajo, Arizona, and finally retiring in Victor, Montana, in 2007.
Mrs. Wheeler enjoyed a variety of activities, such as swimming, bowling, traveling, riding mules in the Grand Canyon, horseback riding, sewing, crocheting and ceramics. She created many outfits for her granddaughters over the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and older sisters, Betty and Jane.
Survivors include her son, Jack (Jeannie) Wheeler; daughter, Penny (Bob) Graves; grandchildren, Cheryl (Brett) McMurry, Amanda Hill, Karen Clark and Jack Wheeler; and great-grandchildren, Kayla (Chris) Schleicher, Tyrus Wheeler, Megan McMurry, Samantha Clark and Tori Hill.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements were with Brothers Mortuary in Hamilton.
