Lynn Aaron Dennison, 78, left with the angels on August 5, 2019 at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He had lovingly been cared for by his wife, Carolyn, granddaughter, Kayla Wilcox, friend, Diane Hayden, and the team at Interim Hospice.
He was born March 31, 1941 in Livingston, Montana to Bob and Lois (Ross) Dennison.
After graduation from Belgrade High School, class of 1959, he enlisted in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, Lynn enrolled at Montana State University. Following his college graduation, he was recruited to work for Ford Motor Company. After positions in Kansas City, Missouri and Denver, Colorado, he moved to Salida, Colorado where he purchased, and operated Tire Town.
Upon selling Tire Town, he went to work for Billy McCoy and eventually purchased McCoy Drilling. Lynn demanded excellence in drilling and became a highly sought after water well driller.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Pat Curotto and Ann Roseberry.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Carolyn, whom he married October 12, 1996; his former wife, Judith Millage; his children, Gregg (Kari) Dennison and Julie (Michael) Johnson; six grandchildren; stepchildren, Stephanie Wilcox, Justin Wilcox and Len Wilcox; six step-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Steven) Brandenberger; and brother, David (Jan McGregor) Dennison.
Celebration of Life, 11:00AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019, Salida First Lutheran Church with Pastor Gordon Gross, 1237 F Street, Salida, Colorado 81201. To include Military Honors and a light luncheon.
Montana Celebration will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Lynn’s memory may be made to St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund, 790 Greydene Avenue, Cañon City, Colorado 81212.
Condolences may be sent to Carolyn Dennison, C/O The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
