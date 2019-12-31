William Lee Schrader, 86, of Howard died Dec. 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 18, 1933, at the Red Cross Hospital in Salida to William Earnest Schrader and Helen Wynn (Fuller) Schrader.
He had one brother, Fredrick Francis Schrader, who was 13 years older and who served in the Army Air Force from 1941 until 1944, when he returned to Salida to work with his father at the Schrader Welding Shop.
The family lived in their home at 1110 F St. in Salida for many years, and in 1942 his father purchased the “summer” place in Howard, where he spent many summers working and playing at the “ranch.”
After graduating from Salida High School in 1952, he attended the University of Colorado at Boulder before being drafted into the Army during the Korean War.
While home on leave, he dated Carolee Mae Ulrich, and they were married a short time later.
They drove to Fort Benning, Georgia, where he was stationed and three months later returned to Colorado, where he attended college at CU and Colorado State University after leaving the Army.
Mr. Schrader earned his bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics in 1960 from Colorado State University and his master’s in physics and nuclear science in 1969 from the University of Idaho.
His profession led him to Oklahoma City and Kerr-McGee Corp.
He returned to Howard shortly after both parents died and worked in Denver at Stone and Webster and Raytheon Engineers until his retirement in 1995.
Mr. Schrader loved fishing and backpacking in the wilderness of Idaho, and he was active in both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts while in Idaho and Oklahoma.
He became interested in the history of the area and was president of the Western Fremont Historical Society, served in the Cemetery Association and was a life member of Salida Museum Association, Fremont County Historical Society and Western Fremont Historical Society.
He and his wife were instrumental in acquiring and installing the “Pathways into History” signs along the Arkansas River corridor.
Mr. Schrader was a member of the American Nuclear Society for more than 25 years.
He enjoyed working with metal and wood and hoped one day to restore the 1937 Oldsmobile that he and his wife drove to Georgia in 1955.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, his parents and his brother.
Survivors include his sons, William Cecil (Lynn) Schrader of Nampa, Idaho, and Norman Lee (Sandra) Schrader of Cañon City; daughter, Cinde Mae (Logan) McPhail of Howard; sister-in-law, Wanda (Jim) Treat of Salida; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
His memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 4, 2020, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Fremont Historical Society and American Legion through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
