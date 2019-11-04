Memorial services for Zebulon “Monty” Montgomery Pike were held at 11 a.m. Nov. 2, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
The Revs. Ray Perkins and John Myers officiated the service.
Memories of Mr. Pike where shared by his nephews Brian and Scott Pike.
Musicians Brenda Heckel and Tommie Hughes performed “How Great Thou Art,” “It Is Well With My Soul,” “The Lord’s Prayer,” and a medley of patriotic songs was played.
Members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Marine Corps League held their traditional flag presentations and played taps.
Interment will take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 2019, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
