Donald Joe Pelc, 57, of Delta died Jan. 21, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 19, 1962, in Cañon City to Larry and Marlene Pelc.
He grew up in Buena Vista.
After completing college for computers, Mr. Pelc worked with IBM for many years, until he had to have dialysis three times a week.
He enjoyed hiking, fishing and spending time with his family.
Mr. Pelc was preceded in death by his father, brother Michael Pelc and grandparents.
Survivors include his mother; sister, Carla (Mark) Pelc Gillespie, brother Darrell (Aleisha) Pelc; nieces, Alisha (Mike) Gillespie Perkovich and Samantha Pelc Miller; nephew, Andrew Gillespie; grandniece, Annabelle Perkovich; grandnephew, Michael Perkovich; and many aunts and uncles.
The family will have a private celebration of life.
Arrangements are with Taylor Funeral Service in Delta.
