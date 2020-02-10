Mary Eugenia “Maegean” Smith, 83, of Maysville died Feb. 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Warren, Pennsylvania, to Elton Allan and Janet Kathleen (Bundy) Edminston.
She moved to Colorado in 1964 and owned Maegean’s Sandwich Shop in Denver. She spent the last 15 years in Maysville.
She enjoyed exploring, camping and fishing in the Colorado mountains. Her favorite place to travel was Hawaii, and she was a passionate Denver Broncos fan.
Her family said she took great pride in her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Montplaisir; sons, Tim (Cindy) Smith of Maysville and Shawn (Anne Marie) Smith of Denver; daughters, Marilee Smith (Nori Martin) of Greeley, Melanie Smith (Amy Zook) of Denver and stepdaughter Michelle (Eric) Juno of Pueblo; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Oncology Department.
A memorial service will take place in summer.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
