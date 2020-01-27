John M. Krocesky, 65, of Buena Vista died Jan. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 15, 1954, in Leadville to Edward and Dora (Durham) Krocesky.
He married Debbie Smith Sept. 30, 2000, in Buena Vista.
Mr. Krocesky enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, working with his hands and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Sarah Chandro of California; stepdaughters, Jessra Ogden of Kansas City, Kansas, Jereana (Charlie) Ogden of Buena Vista and Jeniah (Keith) Jackson of Enumclaw, Washington; brother, Tim (Chris) Krocesky of Buena Vista; sister, Margaret Krocesky of Denver; six grandchildren; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
