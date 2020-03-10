Mass of Christian burial for Vicenzo Longo was held at 10:30 a.m. March 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
The Rev. James Williams presided. Cantor was Beverly Scanga and organist was Judy Bullen.
Musical selections were “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” ”Ave Maria,” “Amazing Grace” and “On Eagles’ Wings.”
Pallbearers were James Longo, William Cooper, Clint Cordova, Shane Cooper and Christopher Sabo.
Honorary pallbearers were Christopher Szczygiel, Vincent Siniscalchi, Joseph Natle, Nho Nguyen, Patrick Omess, Charles Ippolito and David Roscoe.
Following Mass a committal ceremony was held at 1 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.