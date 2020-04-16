Metta Bernice Norton, 96, of Salida died April 8, 2020, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida, where she had lived the past year.
She had recently contracted COVID-19.
She was born Aug. 21, 1923, in El Reno, Oklahoma, to Steve and Metta Wise.
She grew up and attended public schools in El Reno and secretarial school in Oklahoma City.
After graduation, she moved to Wichita, Kansas, where she spent most of her adult life.
She met and married Willie “Bill” Norton in 1946. Together they had three children, Lynda, Larry and Teresa.
Mrs. Norton worked outside the home at Beech Aircraft, Dillard’s and the Veterans Administration.
She volunteered at the Russell-Murray Hospice Thrift Store for several years.
She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed University of Kansas basketball, playing cards and loved visits from her great-grandchildren, Heron, Janie, Jazz and Jasmine.
Mrs. Norton later returned to El Reno and enjoyed retirement with her sisters, Bonnie (Henry) Kouba and Elvaleen (Eddie) Kouba, and cousins Ruby (Ernie) Hill and Helen (Ray) Robyler, being known as the “golden girls.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters and cousins.
Survivors include her son, Larry of Idaho Springs; daughters, Lynda (Braden) Shelman of Salida and Teresa Ross of Lathrop, Missouri; grandsons, Jason (Starr) Shelman of Salida, Justin (Kara) Shelman of Kansas City, Missouri, Marc (Andi) MacLaughlin of El Reno, Sean (Donna) Mac Laughlin of Liberty, Missouri, and Steven Ross; great-grandchildren, Shianne, Jazzman, Jasmine, Heron, Jane and Sammy; two great-great-grandchildren; and close family friends Maria and Jasmine Estrada and Donna Sealy.
No formal service is planned.
Interment will take place at El Reno Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
