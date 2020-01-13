Leon O. Truitt, 73, of Buena Vista died Jan. 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 23, 1946, in Michigan to George and Ann (Sayres) Truitt.
He married Marie Paule Armand on Aug. 21, 1972, in France. They have lived in Buena Vista for the past 40 years.
His family said he was a lover of life and the outdoors. He enjoyed biking, skiing, kayaking and sailing. He was a constant learner, especially about advanced sciences.
His wife, daughter, grandson and other family members said he will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Julia Garriott of Portland, Oregon; brother, Tim Truitt of Denver; sister, Doris Williams of California; and grandson, Sebastien Garriott of Portland.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Central Colorado Conservancy or Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
