Henry M. Montoya, 86, of Salida died June 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 6, 1932.
His memorial service will be at 3 p.m. July 13, 2019, at Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Salida.
Arrangements are with Romero Family Funeral Home in Denver.
