Curtis Williams, 90, a part-time resident of Salida and Sun City, Arizona, died March 29, 2020, at his home in Sun City.
He was born July 1, 1929, on the family farm east of Trenton, Nebraska, to Jack Williams and Martha Schilke.
He grew up in Trenton, graduating high school in 1947.
He married a classmate, Mary Beth Shaffer, on April 2, 1949. They had two children.
Mr. Williams worked much of his life with the Bureau of Reclamation.
He furthered his engineering education while living in California.
When he retired from the bureau, he was head of the Department of Estimates and Contract Administration.
His family said he had many talents. He could envision a project design, draft the necessary documents and then build it.
He built a “Gold Medallion” home in Salida for his family and a workshop for his retirement.
Upon retirement, he and his wife traveled and for a while were snowbirds in Arizona during winter. They eventually moved to Sun Çity.
His family said he will be remembered as a dedicated born-again Christian, a loving and caring family man, a good neighbor and a loyal friend.
They said, “We loved him, laughed with him, listened to him and learned from him, leaned on him and are lost without him.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years; daughter, Cathy Williams of Sun City; son, Jeff (Debbie) of Wasilla, Alaska; sister Joyce Stupka; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
No services are planned.
Arrangements are with Sunland Memorial Park Mortuary and Cremation Center in Sun City.
Online condolences may be offered at sunlandmemorial.com.
