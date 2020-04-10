Lenora “Dodie” Rush, 87, of Salida, died April 1, 2020 in Salida.
She was born April 11, 1932 in Texola, Oklahoma to L.A. and Nora Brooks.
She moved to Salida in 1949, to join other siblings who had previously moved to Salida. Six of the ten Brooks siblings lived in Salida at different times. She and her sister, Mary, were the only two who remained in Salida.
She married Robert P. Rush on Oct. 3, 1951.
She was a member of the Salida Golf club and only stopped playing due to shoulder problems.
Her family said that her love of music started at an early age. She played the mandolin in a band with her sister, Mary, who played the piano, and two cousins named, “The Dust Bowl Cousins.”
She had no formal training, and could hear a song on the radio, and then play it on the piano. “In The Mood” was her theme song and she almost danced as she played it.
Her love of dancing is remembered by all her friends, and has been inherited by her entire family – great grandchildren included.
Family members also said she loved to play cards. Family card games of Rummy were a must – and she seldom lost. Playing bridge with her friends was another favorite. She loved to cook and show her love by sharing with family, friends and neighbors. There wasn’t a family occasion that she wasn’t involved in by cooking and cleaning.
The family also said she was a very hard worker and everything she did was for her family and friends. She loved being a homemaker – always cooking and cleaning her house. She also worked at Western Auto, The Salida Inn, The Poncha Lodge, Minit Market, and Walmart and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, L.A. and Nora Brooks; brothers, Chick, John, Jack, J.C.; and sisters, Mae Gipson and Billie Jean Sites.
She is survived by her son, Mike (Kathy) Rush of Durango, and daughter, Linda Hill, of Olathe; grandsons Justin (Sabrina) Rush, Chad (Kelly) Rush, Stetson (Erin) Mumma, and Cody (Alisha) Mumma; great grandchildren, Taylor, Madison, Liam and Lennon Rush, Frances, Lenora, Charlotte, and Bodhi Mumma; siblings Mary Koenig, T.J. Brooks, and Minnie Horn; and many generations of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Life will be held this summer.
Arrangements are with the Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
