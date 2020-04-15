Former Salida resident Clara Jane Linza, 95, died March 30, 2020, of natural causes at an assisted living home in Cedar City, Utah.
She was born Feb. 12, 1925, in Norton, Kansas, to Orson and Katherine Scott Kingham. She was one of 14 children.
She lived most of her life in Salida.
She was a nurse at Salida Hospital for more than 20 years and held other positions within the hospital as well.
Her family said she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and she will be dearly missed.
Mrs. Linza was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert “Babes” Linza; grandson Jeffrey Garrison; and 12 of her brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her sister Rena (Charles) Sinclair of Loveland; sons, Jerry (Joyce) Garrison of Norton and Ronnie (Denna) Garrison of Poiche, Nevada; grandchildren, Alisha (Mike) Schade of Thornton, Jessica Garrison (Nick Moffett) of Granby, Jason Garrison and Justin (Patrice) Garrison of Nevada; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; niece Kerrie Jo (Randy) McFarland of Salida; and other nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time. Per her wishes, the family will honor her at a later date.
Arrangements were with Affordable Funeral Services in Cedar City.
