Dr. David Lavery Drake, 84, a retired U.S. Navy captain and dentist, of Buena Vista died May 14, 2020, at Brookdale Lowry Memory Unit of Denver.
He was born July 16, 1935, in Syracuse, New York, to Kenneth Perry Drake and Kathryn McClasky Drake.
He graduated from Nottingham High School, the University of Buffalo and George Washington University.
In April 1961, he married his wife, Mary, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and they recently celebrated their 59th anniversary.
He served during the Cold War in the U.S. Naval Dental Corps for 24 years active duty and three years Reserves.
His service included the 7th Battalion Seabees in Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban missile crisis, sea duty on the USS Saratoga and USS Yosemite and many shore duty deployments across North America and Western Europe. His favorite was when he was stationed at RAF Edzell Scotland.
Dr. Drake fly fished, enjoyed malts, went curling, hiked the Highlands, golfed, hunted pheasant and grouse, wore kilts, danced the Highland fling with his wife and played the bagpipes.
His family said his local hillwalker mates were heard to say, “Thet crrrazy Yank izza sight moorrre Scottish thahn we Scots.”
He taught the Dale Carnegie Course from the 1960s to the 2000s.
At Naval Air Station Pensacola his course helped some Navy pilots talk publicly about their UFO sightings for the first time.
Dr. Drake pioneered many shipboard clinical, laboratory and surgical innovations.
On land he pioneered many preventive and hygienic medicine innovations after taking his graduate degree in body chemistry at George Washington University while doing research and surgeries.
He was an early proponent and practitioner of removing toxic mercury amalgam fillings.
His family said he was proud of his 1966-69 Pensacola Naval Hospital and 1973 Bethesda Naval Hospital surgical teams’ work repairing oral maxillofacial/dental combat injuries and torture and neglect damage suffered by Vietnam War Marines, sailors and returning POWs.
After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he operated Dayspring Dental Services from 1984 to 2005 in Buena Vista and Saguache.
His family said he loved his God, country and family with hard work, great honour and enthusiasm.
His passion for travel and service took him, his wife and daughter-in-law Erica to many far-flung and dangerous places on Christian medical missions, including Siberia, Burma, Peru, Cameroon and Honduras.
His family said he was a dutiful son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.
Dr. Drake was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Dirk David (Erica) Drake and Michael Taylor Drake, both of Gainesville, Florida; sister, Deanna Drake of Denver; grandchildren, Angelina Del Rio Drake of Brooklyn, New York, Lavery Francis Jubilee Drake of Buena Vista, David Lavery Drake II of Tallahassee, Florida, and Lyle Lucian Leith Drake of Gainesville; four nephews; and one niece.
A private family graveside service will take place May 20, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
A celebration of his life will take place in Buena Vista at a later date.
Arrangements are with Runyon-Kent Mortuary in Buena Vista.
