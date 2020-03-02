Vincenzo Gaetano “Vince/Jimmy” Longo, 97, died Feb. 28, 2020, in a nursing home in Florence.
He was born Oct. 2, 1922, to Luigi and Maria (Scolari) Longo.
He played high school football for Trade High School in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Mr. Longo served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He worked as a custodian for Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Springfield for 27 years and Loch Raven United Methodist Church in Baltimore, Maryland.
Mr. Longo also worked as a machinist for Westinghouse and Phelon’s in Springield and Hamilton Standard of Windsor Locks, Connecticut.
He married Angelica “Pepe” Longo on Oct. 6, 1945, in Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Antonio “Tony” Longo, Francesco “Frank” Longo and Salvatore “Sam” Longo; and sisters, Rose Nale, Delores Malatak, Theresa Siniscalchi, Josephine Siniscalchi and Saveria Oliverio.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Angelica Longo; daughter, Laura Longo (William Cooper) of Cotopaxi; son, James Longo (Barbara Lange) of Hobe Sound, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. March 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 320 E. Fifth St., Salida.
Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at San Isabel View Cemetery in Hillside.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
