Robert J. “Bob” Berndt, 64, a lifelong Salida resident, died April 23, 2020, at Bear Creek Senior Care Center in Colorado Springs.
He was born Oct. 23, 1955, in Salida to Johnny and Kay Berndt.
He attended school in Salida, graduating in 1974.
He was an avid high school wrestler.
Mr. Berndt was co-owner of Johnny Berndt & Sons, Inc. with his brother Ken Berndt and sister Janet Burkart. They bought the business from their dad in 1978 and owned and operated it until February 2019, when they retired.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, target shooting and playing card games and board games with his friends and family.
He and his brothers attended five consecutive Indianapolis 500 races, and they always had friendly bets on the winner.
Mr. Berndt was active in various local community clubs, the Salida Jaycees and Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Jacalyn Smith.
Survivors include his brothers, John (Kathy) Berndt of Modesto, California, and Ken (Jackie) Berndt of Salida; sisters Maralyn (Clark) Branstetter of Hot Sulphur Springs, Janet (Bob) Burkart of Hermitage, Missouri, and Diana (Jim) Ball of Colorado Springs; brother-in-law Craig Smith of Denver; close friend Penny Boatwright of Salida; nieces and nephews, Shelley Smith, Shawn Smith, Richie (Michelle) Berndt, Kendra Berndt, Katie (Jeremy) Rhoads, Rusty Branstetter, Jamie (Rob) Halford, John Michael Berndt and Andy (Ellen) Burkart; and grandnieces and nephews, Michael Smith, Michael Berndt, Jonah, Andrew and Peter Rhoads, Jacob Branstetter, Caden, Drew and Jace Halford and Brooke and Jordyn Burkart.
A celebration of his life with family and friends will be announced in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St., Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements were with Alternative Cremations in Colorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.