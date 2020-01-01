Former Salida resident Robert “Bob” Salvador Turano, 94, died Dec. 26, 2019, in Salinas, California.
He was born Feb. 6, 1925, in Villa Grove to Italian immigrants Charles Pasquale Turano and Fiorina (Flora) Luchetta.
He was the youngest of nine children.
His father worked for the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad until his death from an illness in 1935, when Robert was 10.
From 1935 until about 1947 he lived in Salida with his mother and siblings, three of whom were longtime Salida residents, Charles Turano, Elena Turano Mitts and Jane Turano Scanga.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Yorktown, where he earned three Bronze Stars.
Mr. Turano and his wife, Linda Lane Dobbins, settled in Salinas, California, in 1955.
He retired from the Salinas Union School District after 40 years.
He was a longtime parishioner of Madonna del Sasso Catholic Church and was active in the Italian Catholic Federation.
Mr. Turano was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include his children, Christie Turano, Linda Kay (Cecil) Irvan, Marti Jo (Jim) Hayes, Rob (Lisa) Turano, Lisa Marie (Kirk) Kontillis and Angela Jane Turano; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Jan. 5, 2020, at Struve and Laporte Chapel in Salinas, with recitation of the rosary to follow at 5 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 6, 2020, at Madonna del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas.
Burial with military honors will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the giver’s choice.
Arrangements are with Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel in Salinas.
Online condolences may be offered at struveandlaporte.com.
