Thomas Michael Coster, 79, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Sept. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Salida to James Medrano and Emma Coster.
He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and 25 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a chief warrant officer four.
Mr. Coster enjoyed playing golf, watching football and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings, and his wife, Sharon Kay Coster.
Survivors include his children, Jason Coster, Michael (Nancy) Coster and Gina (John) Nikolao; grandchildren, Christopher (Molly), Thomas (Cynthia), Tyler (Aubree), Timothy, Hannah, David, Daniel, Justina and Stitch; great-grandchildren, Cash, Stella, Georgia and Cade; brother Fred Medrano; sisters Barbara Walton and Beverly Gnaw; and sister-in-law Claudine Medrano.
His graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Sept. 30, 2019, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Arrangements were with Nave Funeral Home of Clarksville.
