Former Salida resident Lohn D. Finley, 88, died July 7, 2019, in the Fort Morgan hospital.
He was born June 28, 1931, in Johnstown, Nebraska, to Oscar S. Finley and Rosa M. (Brown) Finley.
Mr. Finley served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
While in the Navy, he married Mary B. Pierce on April 26, 1952.
The couple had four daughters.
After the war, he returned to Nebraska for a short time.
In September 1957, he went to work for the Bureau of Reclamation.
Mr. Finley was a longtime member and past exalted ruler of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
He enjoyed sports, traveling and spending time with his family.
Mr. Finley was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, five sisters and a granddaughter.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Vicky (Matthew) Sheehy, Sharon (Gregg) Dameron, Kathryn (Rick) Mansheim and Crystal L. (Scott) Dalton; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A prayer service was held for Mr. Finley on July 13, 2019, at Smoky Hill Methodist Church in Centennial.
Interment will be on June 27, 2020, in Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
