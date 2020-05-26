Julia Trujillo, 104, of Salida died May 23, 2020, at her home of natural causes.
She was born Aug. 13, 1915, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to John and Josie Olguin.
When she was 3 years old the family moved to Salida, where her father was employed by the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad.
She was a toddler during the Spanish flu pandemic and lived to witness a second severe pandemic.
She attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Salida High School.
She married Chris Trujillo on Feb. 23, 1934, raised two children in Salida and was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mrs. Trujillo, her husband and son Andy entertained local residents and soldiers from Camp Hale and Fort Carson every weekend during the 1940s and ’50s with their music at Sam’s Club, a dance hall in Smeltertown.
In 1960 she and her husband opened their restaurant, Chris’s Taco Café, and operated it until their retirement.
Survivors include her daughter, Ramona; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Her memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
