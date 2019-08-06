Mass of Christian burial for Darlene T. Savoren was held at 1 p.m. Aug. 3, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista.
The Rev. Stephen Parlet was the celebrant.
Musicians Jenine Giles and Sandra Hilger performed “All Is Well With My Soul,” “Beautiful Savior,” “I Am the Bread of Life” and “On Eagle’s Wings.”
Pallbearers were Robert Savoren Jr., Joshua Jacobson, Jeff Hansen, Geoff Brown, Norman Schroeder and Randy Savoren.
Honorary pallbearers were Glenn Hansen, Mark Popovich, Dillon Snare and Michael Kerr.
Interment followed in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.