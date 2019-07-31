Funeral services for Mary Emilie Lucero were held at 11 a.m. July 30, 2019, at the Upper Room Church of God in Salida.
The Rev. Chuck Surface officiated.
Many of Mrs. Lucero’s family members and friends shared memories of her.
Pallbearers were Kevin Garcia, Timothy Tafoya, Caleb Lucero, Troy Lucero, Jake Archuleta III, John Hernandez, Abigael Chavira, Jake Archuleta II and Ignacio Mendoza.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
