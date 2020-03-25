Derry Lou Marble, 70, of Salida died March 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 9, 1950, in Lyland, England, to Jack and Frances (Griffin) Marble.
She moved to Salida in 2010 from San Francisco, California.
Her family said she enjoyed helping jail inmates with meditation, but her true love was art.
She loved to read and enjoyed being around and talking with people.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Scott Marble.
Survivors include her sister, Sara (Tony) Passarelli of Salida.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
