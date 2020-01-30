Michael “Mikey” Leslie Edward Kerr, 28, of Buena Vista died Jan. 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 18, 1991, in Salida to Leslie “Beau” Kerr and Shari Kerr.
He attended Darren Patterson Christian Academy from kindergarten through fourth grade, then Buena Vista schools from fifth grade to graduation from Buena Vista High School in 2009.
During school he enjoyed welding, wrestling, baseball and football. As a child he was active in 4-H, Royal Rangers and Boy Scouts, and as a teenager he joined mountain states junior bull riding.
At that point he found his love of bull riding and joined Colorado Pro Rodeo Association and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
His family said he had a true love for family and his kids were always his priority. Then it was bull riding. Any extra time was spent on his love of animals.
Mr. Kerr married his high school sweetheart, Amanda Jacobson, on June 12, 2019.
His family said he was a very special man. He enjoyed joking around and always knew how to get into some kind of trouble whether it found him or he enticed it. They said his pranks were always above and beyond, as was everything he did.
He had a passion for hunting and fishing. He loved to be outside as much as possible, no matter the weather, and enjoyed running heavy equipment.
His family said he was outgoing and never let anyone down. They said his smile and laugh were contagious and his love was powerful. He always had a way with words and supported everyone around him.
Mr. Kerr was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Merle and Grace Headding and Les and Ruth Kerr.
Survivors include his wife; children, Leslie Rae, Addie Jean, Josiah Thomas, Wyatt Eugene and Michael Monte Kerr Jr. on the way; mother; brothers, Daniel (Amy) Kerr and Scott (Stephanie) Kerr; sisters, Crystal (Dave) Hall, Stephanie Kerr, Stacey (Kris)Hubert, Shauna (Charlie)Rankin and Jessica (Gabriel) Stevens; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
His memorial service was held Jan. 24, 2020, at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.