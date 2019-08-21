Funeral services for Charles R. Vancil were held at 11 a.m. Aug. 20, 2019, at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Poncha Springs.
The Revs. Mike McClellan and Robert Finif officiated the service.
Musicians Jack Olmsted and Patty Finif performed “Please, Will You Walk With Me, Jesus,” “Amazing Grace” and “I’ll Fly Away.”
Tributes were shared by Kathy Roberts and Geri Garcia.
Several people in attendance shared memories.
Pallbearers were Charles Wahler, Gary W. Vancil, Joshua Vancil, Brendon Haase, Benjamin Brown, Jared Padilla and Luke Shimoda.
Honorary pallbearers were Larry Garcia and Ron Meyers.
Interment took place in the Howard Cemetery.
At the cemetery, members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and U.S. Marine Corps League conducted the flag presentation ceremony and rifle salute.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
