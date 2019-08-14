Bailey Alan Tucker

Born on June 21st, 1992, in Littleton, CO, Bailey spent the first 14 years of his life in Aurora, CO. It was there that he filled the roles of son, grandson, and big brother. Bailey was a lifelong member of the American Motorcycle Association and the Rocky Mountain Trials Association. His love and talents led him to the AMA/NATC High School National Championship in 2006, as well as countless other motorcycling accomplishments. When Bailey wasn’t on the bike, he almost always had a fishing pole in his hand. Whether it was a lake or a river, Bailey took every opportunity to cast a line.
Upon the death of his grandfather, Cliff Tucker, in 2007, Bailey moved from Aurora to Cotopaxi, CO to live with his grandmother, Marceil Tucker. It was here that he continued to ride, fish, and explore his love for the outdoors. He attended Cotopaxi Consolidated Schools, where he graduated as Valedictorian in 2010. Bailey received a full scholarship from the Daniels Fund and attended the Colorado School of Mines. He attended the Cotopaxi Community Church for 12 years and was a proud member of the Republican party. His passion for working with his hands steered him towards his career in the trades. In 2016, Bailey founded the successful B&B Construction Company, allowing him to pursue his love of building and creating new things on a daily basis. At the time of his passing, Bailey was living in Thornton, CO. On August 1st, 2019, Bailey married his highschool sweetheart, Shelby.
In addition to his wife, Shelby Tucker, Bailey is survived by his parents, Sherri and Todd Tucker; brother, Alex Tucker; sister, Grace Tucker; grandmother, Marceil Tucker; grandparents, Jerome and Linda Scharbach; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Bailey was preceded in death by his grandfather, Cliff Tucker.
Services will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, August 14th, at Horan and McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave. Aurora, CO 80014. Reception will immediately follow. Bailey will be laid to rest at the Cotopaxi Cemetery at 1:30 pm on Thursday August 15th. A reception will be held at the Cotopaxi Community Church following the burial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.