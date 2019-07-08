Elaine Willoughby, 81, of Scottsdale, Arizona, died July 1, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Salida to Norman and Myrtle Ream of Salida.
She loved living in Colorado but in later years preferred the warm Arizona winters.
Graduating from Salida High School in 1956, she attended Mesa Junior College and Barnes Business School in Denver.
She married Rex Willoughby in 1958 and had two daughters, Debbie in 1959 and Kimberly in 1961.
Mrs. Willoughby had two grandsons, Ryan Oakes and Brandon Oakes.
She loved to decorate homes, travel and care for her flowers.
Her family said she always strived to be the best in everything she did in life.
Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Arrangements are with Wyman Cremation and Burial in Mesa, Arizona.
