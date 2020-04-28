Graveside services for George D. Karis were held at 11 a.m. April 27, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
The Rev. Chuck Surface officiated the service.
Mr. Karis’ son-in-law and grandsons shared remembrances.
Members of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 conducted a gun salute and flag presentation and played taps.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.