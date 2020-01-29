Jessica Hope Vigil, 36, of Monte Vista and Moffat, died Dec. 28, 2019, under hospice care in Colorado Springs.
She was born June 6, 1983, in Alamosa to Tommy Vigil and Kelly Jones.
Her family said she was a free spirit and loved doing things in her own unique way. She loved being outdoors enjoying the sunshine and looking at the clouds.
She spent her time between Colorado and New Mexico, and her favorite thing was spending time with her family, which they said she treasured very much.
She was preceded in death by her son, Silas Thomas Vigil; maternal grandmother, Ruth Jones; and paternal grandparents, Joe and Estella Vigil.
Survivors include her father, Tommy Vigil of Saguache; mother, Kelly Cougar of Moffat; daughter, Hennassy Vigil of Salida; sister, Destiny (Jon) Jones of Aztec, New Mexico; brothers, Keith Vigil of Monte Vista, Dennis (Tasha) Vigil of Pagosa Springs, James (Amie) Vigil of Hudson and Charlie Vigil of Saguache; maternal grandfather, Bert (Sherry) Jones of Alamosa; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place at 10 a.m., April 11, 2020, at the Saguache Community Building.
A dinner will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-jessica-vigil.
Arrangements were with Return to Nature Funeral Home of Colorado Springs.
