James ‘Jamey’ King

Former Salida resident Jamey King, 33, of Longmont died Feb. 18, 2020, at Anchutz University Health Hospital in Aurora, due to complications from outpatient surgery.
He was born Sept. 1, 1986, in Brighton to Rayann (Gillespie) King.
He was raised in Salida, attended Salida Vineyard Church as a youth and graduated from Salida High School in 2004.
In high school, he played four years of varsity soccer and competed on the Chaffee County United state competitive soccer team for seven years. He was a three-year letter winner and an all-state performer.
He was named Tri-Peaks League Player of the Year as a senior and was involved in taking the Spartans to their first 3A state semifinal match.
He was a second-team All State and second-team All League selection as a junior and one of five SHS soccer players named to Tri-Peaks/Black Forest League All-League team as a sophomore.
He also lettered as a guard in basketball.
He graduated at age 17, which allowed him to play youth soccer one more year. He moved to Denver to join Club Real Colorado, a team he competed against in state cup play as a CC United player. That team, ranked No. 2 in the nation, went to Orlando, Florida, for a chance at a national soccer championship title in July 2005.
Mr. King was accepted to Metropolitan State College of Denver on an athletic scholarship in 2005. He graduated in December 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and adult fitness and a minor in health and safety.
While pursuing his degree, he played center bank for the Roadrunners and was named to the RMAC All-Academic honor roll as a sophomore. The 2007 soccer team was inducted into the Metropolitan State University Hall of Fame in 2019.
His family said he not only excelled on the soccer field but also in his career, holding several managerial positions in construction and commercial roofing. They said he was a hard worker, loyal employee and exemplified amazing work ethics both on and off the job.
His family said that above all he loved and adored his family, and God and his family were the most important things in his life. They said he was an amazing father and partner.
Mr. King met his partner, Brittany, in 2016. His daughter, Blake, was born in 2017.
His family said he adored his daughter and stepdaughter, Karleigh, and would do anything for them.
He loved being outdoors, going on walks, fishing, exploring and camping. He was making plans to move his family to the Coaldale area.
Mr. King was preceded in death by his grandmother Sandy Wilkins and grandfather Lloyd G. Wilkins.
Survivors include his partner, Brittany Keaton; daughter, Blake King; stepdaughter, Karleigh; mother, Rayann (Russ) Gillespie; sister, Sierra (Brandon) Wrigley; niece, Brailey; stepbrother, Josh (Kendra) Gillespie; stepsister, Jenny (Brandon) Dunn; aunt, Renee (Bob) Constuble; and cousins, Craig McFarlin, Josh McFarlin and Desma Norris; and four stepnephews and stepniece.
A celebration of his life will take place at noon March 21, 2020, at Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a fund for the benefit of his daughter, Blake King, which has been established at High Country Bank.
Arrangements were with Aspen Mortuary in Lakewood.
