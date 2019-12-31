Joseph J. (“JC”) Clark, 103, died Dec. 24, 2019, at the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center at Homelake in Monte Vista.
He was born Sept. 6, 1916, in the San Luis Valley.
He served for 19 months with the Army Air Corps in World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater with the 565th Signal Aircraft Warning Battalion.
He was a cryptologist who typed personnel rosters and records and handled correspondence for the Intelligence Department.
Mr. Clark and his wife, Madelyn, were married for 73 years. They had three children, a girl who died at birth and Cheryl and Craig, both single. Ronnie Clark, who lives in Texas, is Mr. Clark’s son by his first marriage.
He moved his family to Salida and worked for the Colorado State Reformatory in Buena Vista for 21 years before he retired.
Mr. Clark loved to fish and hunt small game and would often return to the valley to enjoy those hobbies with friends.
He enjoyed playing cards, and he loved gardening. He was always making sure his plants and lawn got the attention he thought they deserved in his well-groomed yard.
Cremation was selected, and a memorial service and burial will occur in Salida at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
