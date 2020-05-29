Lester O. Longbrake, 92, of Salida died May 20, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He was born May 22, 1927, in Los Angeles, California, to Lester Longbrake Sr. and Mattie (Vandermay) Longbrake.
He served in the U.S. Army from July 1952 to July 1954 and served in the Korean War.
Mr. Longbrake worked at Climax Mine after his discharge from the Army.
He married Evelyn Peavey in 1978.
Mr. Longbrake enjoyed fishing, gardening and doing puzzles.
His family said he was a great storyteller, got along with everyone and was a gentle soul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; stepdaughter, Susan Minor; and stepdaughter-in-law Marina Pickering.
Survivors include his sister, Lois Deaner; stepson, Charles Pickering; stepdaughter-in-law Alexis Minor; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His graveside service will be at 2 p.m. May 30, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be limited to 10 people at graveside. All others wishing to attend must stand by their cars.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.