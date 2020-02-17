Former Salida resident Larry Eugene Hicks, 55, died Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Denver.
He was born Oct. 12, 1964, in Alamosa to Charlene Birdwell.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1983.
His family said he was a diehard Broncos fan who enjoyed cooking, playing golf, fantasy football and spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Hicks worked for nearly 30 years for Gart Sports/Sports Authority until the company closed in 2016.
He was preceded in death by his mother; brother Robert Hicks; mother-in-law, Madonna Adams; grandfather Richard Richardson; grandmother Viola Richardson; aunt Doris Weiderman; and uncle Harry Weiderman.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Dianna (DeLeo) Hicks; sons, Douglas (Darla) Hicks of Denver and Evan (Cody) Hicks of Aurora; sisters, Tammy (Russell) Strubhar of Phoenix, Arizona, and Starla Lerioux of Lamar; brother, Duane Lerioux of Lamar; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place March 8, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 6500 E. Girard Ave., Denver.
Arrangements were with Lonetree Medical Donation in Littleton.
