Michael Larry Nay, 69, of Buena Vista died Dec. 1, 2019.
He was born May 31, 1950, in La Junta to Michael G. and Lorraine Nay.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1968.
Mr. Nay loved the mountains and reading.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mr. Nay was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo; mother; sons, Michael (Mary) Nay of Atlanta, Missouri, John (Michelle) Nay of Salida, Shane (Reba) Nay of Breckenridge and Sam Frazer of Buena Vista; daughters, Dorothy (Marshall) Schwarz of Salida, Veronica (Travis) Stephen of Kauai, Hawaii, and Sheena (Ty) Gregson of Stillwater, Oklahoma; niece, Emma Garcia of Kauai; and 15 grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held in the spring.
He requested that his body be donated to science. Arrangements were with Tomorrow Link in Denver.
