Former Salida resident Dannie “Dan” or “Bing” Makris, 83, died April 22, 2020, at his home in Woodland Park after 17 months fighting Stage 4 lung cancer.
He was a first-generation Greek American, born Oct. 18, 1936, in Salida to Pete and Emma (Lucero) Makris.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1955.
After graduating from high school, he ran for the Bears at the University of Northern Colorado for a year.
In 1958 he and younger brother Teddy took up kayaking and he quickly became one of the top American kayakers.
During his competitive years, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years (1959-1961), playing football for the Army before being discharged.
Some of his greatest accomplishments in kayaking were traveling to Europe to compete, going to the 1963 World Championships, being one of the first to kayak Browns Canyon with his younger brother and European friends, as well as the Fraser River in Vancouver, British Columbia.
He and brother Teddy were stuntmen kayakers for a Lassie series call “Pink Snow” filmed in Durango.
Mr. Makris worked as a welder for Climax Mining Co. while continuing to compete in kayaking.
He married Sharon Loudenburg April 28, 1968, in Salida.
He received his bachelor’s degree in industrial arts and physical education from Adams State College in 1973 and his master’s degree in parks management in 1983.
After graduation he moved to Woodland Park, where he taught industrial arts, physical education, drafting and driver’s education and coached until he retired from teaching in 2000 and coaching track, his greatest love, in 2018.
After retirement, he and his wife traveled to many parts of the world, cruised many oceans and had a safari in southern Africa among other adventures.
His family said they are proud of his accomplishments in life as a man of many hats, and he was an admired man of the community and a dedicated husband, father, teacher, friend and coach.
His students described him as someone “larger than life,” inspirational, fiery and someone who pushed them to be better, play harder and live a fuller life.
He was a commodore for FIBArk.
Mr. Makris also coached cross country and track with Larry Vigil.
He was a deputy sheriff for Chaffee County and then for Adams State College Campus Security while in school and had teeth scars from a bite in the arm from a Kuwaiti prince.
Mr. Makris was a member of the local Shriners and a mentor to many Woodland Park High School students.
Christmas was his favorite time of year, and with help from his family he created a Christmas wonderland for the community to enjoy with bright lights, candy canes and blowups including Winnie the Pooh, Santa Claus riding a pony and a seven dwarfs’ village.
Mr. Makris was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
Survivors include his wife; sister, Agnes “Sissy” (Jon) Toews; son, Todd (Jennie); daughters, Nikki and Kirsten; grandchildren, Cory, Cassie (Chris) Krance and Carrie (Matt Hruska); nephews, Pete and Frank and families; and niece, Barbara.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. April 30, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only 10 family members are allowed to be at the graveside ceremony. All other family and friends will have to remain in their cars on the side of the street.
The Rev. Dr. Michael Fay will officiate.
A celebration of his life and memory will be held in Woodland Park once restrictions are lifted.
Anyone interested in attending should email Nikki Makris at bamakris7@gmail.com.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
