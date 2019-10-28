Bernard Patrick Carolan, Jr., 62, of Colorado Springs died Sept. 24, 2019, in Colorado Springs after a long illness.
He was born June, 27, 1957, and spent his childhood in Addison, Illinois. There, much of his time was taken up by Scouting and baseball.
In 1972, his family moved to Salida, where they owned a truck stop and later a steak house.
His family said he did all of the different jobs required of a family business in the selfless manner that was his most admirable trait.
While attending Salida High School he played football, was a member of the Glee Club, participated in the Spartan Sparkles shows and graduated in 1976.
After two years at Western State College, he joined the Marine Corps. While serving he attained the rank of corporal and was stationed in Southern California and Okinawa, Japan.
After being discharged from the Marines, he returned to Salida and helped run the family business during a difficult period.
Mr. Carolan moved to Colorado Springs in 1984 and worked at the El Paso Club. He moved up to the position of night manager before becoming managing events coordinator at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center.
He met his future wife, Karen Vasil, while she was performing in a traveling theater company.
After a two-year courtship, the couple married on Sept. 2, 1995.
Mr. Carolan was his wife’s biggest fan, his family said.
They said the couple were known for their warmth, hospitality and bringing a bit of bohemian flair to any event they held or attended.
A lifelong student, Mr. Carolan never stopped seeking out knowledge. His family said he loved history and had a passion for getting everything he could out of a museum, trip or conversation.
They said he was a true gentleman who treated people with dignity and respect, and he will be remembered with great fondness by all who knew him.
Mr. Carolan was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years; brothers, Lt. Col. Marc (Greta) Carolan of Littleton and Lt. Col. Christopher (Monica) Carolan of Stafford, Virginia; sister, Carrie (Senior Master Sgt. Mark) Petrosky of Colorado Springs; nieces and nephews, Benjamin (Sara) Carolan of Denver, Laura Petrosky and Andrew (Meghan) Petrosky of Colorado Springs, John Carolan of Denver, Margaret Carolan of Iowa City, Iowa, and Nicholas Carolan of Richmond, Virginia; and sisters-in-law, Cindy Vasil (John) Brown of Natick, Massachusetts, and Nancy Vasil (Barbara Donnellan) of Mashpee, Massachusetts.
A private burial service for immediate family will take place at a later date.
A celebration of his life will be from 2-5 p.m. Nov. 9, 2019, at TapTrader, 3104 N. Nevada Ave., Unit 100, Colorado Springs. Hawaiian or luau wear is encouraged.
An RSVP by email, Facebook message or call to Mrs. Carolan is requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the giver’s choice.
Arrangements are with Chapel of Memories in Colorado Springs.
