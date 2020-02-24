Ralph Thomas “Skip” Selby, 84, died Jan. 18, 2020, in Apache Junction, Arizona, of natural causes.
He was born Aug. 24, 1935, to Anna Louise Gillin and Buel “Jack” Imel Selby in Cañon City. He was an only child.
He was raised in Texas Creek and graduated from Cotopaxi High School.
Mr. Selby married his first wife, Marilyn Ruth Gilray, in 1956, and had three children, Darla, Ralph and Tammy.
He worked at Climax Molybdenum Co. as a train dispatcher from 1956 until 1985.
He later married Patricia Ann Cook Piner in 2000.
After leaving Leadville, he moved to Elko, Nevada, then moved back to Cañon City.
After marrying Patricia, they split their time between Colorado in summer and Arizona in winter.
Mr. Selby loved square dancing and was a member of the Elks Lodge, recently receiving a pin commemorating his 60 years as an Elks member.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friend Harley McDowell.
Mr. Selby was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and wife Patricia.
Survivors include his daughters, Darla (Andy) Tolsma of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Tammy McEwen (Kirk Olive) of Leadville; son, Ralph (Bobbie Lewis) of Frisco; grandchildren, Devin Reed, Ryan Olive, Darci Reed and Brittany Eger; and great-grandchildren, Taytum and Heath Eger.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020, at the Elks Lodge in Cañon City, 404 Macon Ave.
