Charles Roy Vancil, 82, of Howard died Aug. 15, 2019, in his home after a long battle with cancer.
He was born June 24, 1937, in Litchfield, Illinois, to Marion W. and Selena A. (Lansing) Vancil and was the eldest son of 11 children.
Mr. Vancil joined the U.S. Navy in January 1955, and his time aboard the USS Boxer enabled him to visit various parts of the world, including Japan, Hawaii and the Philippines.
After his service in the Navy, he returned to Litchfield, where his family said “he met the love of his life,” Sharon Gail Thomsen.
The couple were married Oct. 24, 1958, in Litchfield and shortly thereafter took a vacation to Colorado, where the pair fell in love with Colorado’s mountains and climate.
The Vancils returned to Litchfield only to gather their belongings and moved to Colorado.
Mr. Vancil was a technician/electrician by trade, though he also gained welding, roofing and mechanic skills throughout his working life.
After retiring from Rockwell International (Rocky Flats) in Golden, Mr. and Mrs. Vancil made the permanent move to Howard.
Mr. Vancil loved the outdoors, and he spent countless days camping, exploring, hunting and fishing with his family in the Colorado mountains.
He became an amateur radio (ham) operator, going by the call sign WB0WJT.
He stayed up many nights entering contests and later upgraded his license to the extra class and changed his call sign to AB0MR.
He was a firearms enthusiast and a member of the National Rifle Association.
Mr. Vancil was also a member of the Single Action Shooting Society, and he enjoyed competing in cowboy shooting events with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years; son, Gary (Lois) L. Vancil of Westminster; daughter, Katherine (Steve) L. Haase of Gunnison; four grandsons; four granddaughters; three brothers; and four sisters.
His services will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 20, 2019, at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Poncha Springs, followed by a short reception, with interment at 2 p.m. at the Howard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible memorial donations may be made to the Arkansas Valley Ambulance District, in care of Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.