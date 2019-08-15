Lifelong Salida resident Randall Lynn Shine, 50, died Aug. 13, 2019.
He was born June 13, 1969, in Salida to Joseph R. and Helen M. Shine.
In addition to excelling as an auto mechanic, he had many other interests, including bicycling, playing the guitar and building and flying control-line airplanes.
His family said Mr. Shine was devoted to his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his brother, Lester (Christine) Shine of Louisville, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
His graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 16, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
