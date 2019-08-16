Longtime Buena Vista resident William H. “Bill” Beck, 88, died Aug. 15, 2019, at the Colorado State Veterans Center in Homelake near Monte Vista.
He was born May 31, 1931, in Seattle, Washington, to Bernard H. Beck and Olga A. Moe.
Mr. Beck graduated from South High School in Denver and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in February 1949.
He served as a sergeant in Korea and was honorably discharged in March 1951.
Mr. Beck worked for AT&T until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of more than 50 years, Sherry Stewart; and his older sister, Becky Bartlett.
Survivors include his younger sister, Sandy (Tim) Mullin of Denver; daughters, Bonny (Jim) Stohlquist of Alamosa and Cindy (Harold) Dooley of Salida; his special friend of many years, Jean Douglas of Fort Collins; grandchildren, Rick Rabon, Ryan Rabon, Steven Dooley, Daniel Dooley, Phillip Dooley and Rachel Dooley; and nine great-grandchildren.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 22, 2019, at the Colorado State Veterans Center Chapel in Homelake.
A graveside service will take place at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home is handling arrangements in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.