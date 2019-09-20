Phyllis Anne Hutchinson Eynon, 55, died July 30, 2019, in Salida.
She was born April 7, 1964, in Woodstock, N.Y., to Anne Coursen and Don Hutchinson,
She spent her younger years in Woodstock alongside her brother, Stevie, and sisters, Jane and Robbie.
In her youth, she could be found at the Bridgehampton Raceway with her dad or exploring her love for nature with her mother.
Her family said she “got on the bus” in 1981 when she attended her first Grateful Dead concert. They said her love for music and dance is legendary among all who knew her.
She married Ted Eynon on May 5, 1990.
Her family said she was a loving and caring mother to Stuart and Emily, and she “held a deep sense of purpose in her role as a parent.”
They said her unconditional love and support for her children was unparalleled.
Mrs. Eynon moved to Salida in 2013.
In her years in Salida she enjoyed spending days by the river, skiing at Monarch Mountain and attending and volunteering at local community concerts and events.
Her family said that throughout her life her door was always open, and she warmly welcomed and embraced all around her.
They said her willingness to share her “life, laughter, fun and positivity knew no bounds.”
They also said she served as a willing ear, a source of kindness, generosity and friendship for any in need.
They said her passions for travel, art, kindness and especially music are carried on and embraced by her children.
Survivors include her children, sister, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 28, 2019, at the historic Morrison Chapel in Morrison.
Guests are encouraged to wear colorful clothing.
Immediately following the service a reception with food and music will take place at 126 Crawford Circle, Golden.
Arrangements were with Springs Funeral Service North of Colorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.