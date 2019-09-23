Memorial services for Rocko Lee “Rocky” Martellaro were held at 11 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019.
Morris Christensen, Adam Christensen and Ira Christensen officiated the service.
Memories of Mr. Martellaro were shared by Sandra Christensen and Betty Martellaro.
Interment of cremains followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.