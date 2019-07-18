Mildred Marie (Stauffer) Ziolkowski died April 7, 2018, in Tucson, Arizona.
She was born in Boulder to Virgil and Ethel Stauffer and lived in Buena Vista, Salida, Leadville and Cañon City before moving to Tucson.
During her lifetime Mrs. Ziolkowski worked as a waitress, cook, certified nurse assistant and customer service representative.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon Ziolkowski; and daughter Evangeline Martinez.
Survivors include her sons, Leon (Michelle) and Brian Ziolkowski; daughter Diana Ziolkowski; and grandchildren, Anthony, Kyrsten, Seth, Zander and Ashlynn Ziolkowski.
A small graveside memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. July 19, 2019, at Lakeside Cemetery in Cañon City, where her ashes will be placed next to her husband and daughter.
Arrangements were with Adair Funeral Home in Tucson.
