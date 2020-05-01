Bernice L. Walker, 92, of Salida died April 29, 2020, 10 days before her 93rd birthday, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born May 9, 1927, in Palestine, Texas, to Leander and Grace (Shaver) Hinson.
She suffered with polio at age 4 and lived from that age with her aunt and uncle, Virgie and Frank Collier, to recover from her illness nearer to health care providers in town.
She went on to be trained as a licensed vocational nurse and practiced in Palestine for many years, including in various long-term care facilities in that community.
She met and married Virgil R. Walker May 29, 1954, and they relocated to Wichita, Kansas, where he was employed at the time.
They were married until Mr. Walker’s death on July 11, 2010, in Salida, where they had retired.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David and John Hinson, both of Palestine; and her husband.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn (Benny) Webb of Nathrop; grandsons, Benny Allyn (Ashley) Webb of Salida and Timothy J. (Jillian) Webb of Pueblo; and granddaughters, Averi Webb, Austyn Webb and Madisyn Wilcox.
She is also survived by many friends, particularly those with whom she played dominoes at Mount Shavano Manor over the years and her “surrogate family” at Columbine Manor Care Center, who cared for her for nearly 10 years during her residence there.
Graveside services will be at Fairview Cemetery in Salida, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
Memorial contributions may be made to Columbine Manor Care Center through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may offered at lewisandglenn.com.
