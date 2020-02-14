Former Buena Vista resident Tonna Louise (Gay) Parkison, 64, died Jan. 31, 2020, at Littleton Adventist Hospital in Littleton.
She was born Dec. 28, 1955, in Leadville to Laverne “Corky” and Claudette Gay.
She was the middle child with older brother Tom and younger sister Michelle.
She enjoyed growing up in the Rocky Mountains of Buena Vista. She attended Buena Vista and Salida high schools and married shortly after high school.
She was a member of the Smile High Girls, which was part of the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce.
She had three children, Amy, Jason and Joshua. She was a single parent until she met and married Jerry Parkison of Littleton.
With that marriage, she became stepmother to three children, Jeremy, Keith and April.
Her family said she and her husband were a great team. Mr. Parkison enjoyed racing cars and she was always in the pits cheering him on, and the pair enjoyed many adventures together.
Mrs. Parkison was a troop leader to both Amy and Josh’s scout troops. She was their indoor soccer coach, at times coaching several different teams in one season. She was also a mentor.
Her family said her passion was her children and later her grandchildren. As her children grew, so did their activities, and she was always cheering them on, no matter what stage of life her family was at individually.
In 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Mrs. Parkison was preceded in death by her parents, son Jason, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years; children, Amy (Daryl) Schrader of Firestone and Joshua (Barb) Shelly of Littleton; stepchildren, Jeremy Parkison of Greenville, Tennessee, Keith Parkison of Aurora and April Parkison of Denver; brother, Tom (Candy) Freeman of Colorado Springs; sister, Michelle (Greg) Pennington of Parker; and grandchildren, Alexandrea Shelly, Rylan Shelly, Jody, Jessie and Chloe Parkison, Damian Baccardi and Loona Vigil.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, or the family suggests taking someone special out on an adventure.
A celebration of her life will take place in the spring.
Arrangements were with All States Crematorium in Littleton.
