Raymond Vernie Holloway, 77, of Poncha Springs died Nov. 8, 2019, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Feb. 16, 1942, in Panama City, Florida, to Vernie Madison and Zelda Gray Schell “Shelly” Holloway.
He received the Eagle Scout Award and the American Spirit Honor Award in 1961.
During his military service with the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1965, he was a Morse intercept operator at a remote base outside Istanbul, Turkey. He was also stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver.
He married Jane Esther Kiner on June 13, 1964.
Mr. Holloway graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1967.
He was a certified financial planner, and his family said he loved helping his clients in Madison and the surrounding area until his retirement in 2016.
Mr. Holloway also served the community through the Rotary Club of Madison West Towne Middleton D 6250.
His favorite activity was traveling around the world and exploring new cultures.
After retiring, he moved to Colorado to be near his daughters and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and granddaughter Lila Jane Walters.
Survivors include his daughters, Ginny Kay H. (Clint) Mays of Cotopaxi, Laura L. Holloway of Salida and Wendy A. (Chris) Walters of Poncha Springs; adopted children, Rafael D. Cruz (Jenny) Holloway of Caloocan City, Philippines, Ferdenand Rey D. Cruz (Mara) Holloway of Middleton, Wisconsin, Grigorio Paulo D. Cruz (Jerlyn) Holloway of Middleton and Anna Kristina D. Cruz Holloway of Middleton; and nine grandchildren.
Two memorial services will take place to honor Mr. Holloway. The first is a potluck/open house for friends and family from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 24, 2019, at his home in Poncha Springs, 10457 Mesa View Court.
A graveside service with military honors will take place at noon Dec. 7, 2019, at Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road, Madison.
Following the graveside service, a celebration of his life will take place at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, where a light lunch will be served and friends and family will share memories and stories.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jack’s Place Endowment, P.O. Box 1529, Vail, CO 81658 or donate.vailhealthfoundation.org/give/210210/#!/donation/checkout (Choose “Jack’s Place” in the dropdown menu for donation support and in the leave a comment section state “Endowment”).
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
