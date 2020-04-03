Former Salida resident Gene Olin Carter, 89, died April 1, 2020, at McAlester Hospital in McAlester, Oklahoma.
He was born Dec. 23, 1930, in Greasy Creek, Oklahoma, to Arthur and Dora (Milam) Carter.
He attended Greasy Creek schools.
Mr. Carter married Gertrude Tripp on Oct. 12, 1950.
He worked as a miner for the Climax Mine in Leadville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son Terry Gene Carter; brother, Andrew Carter; sister, Chlorene Carter; granddaughter Vickie Marie Carter Brown; nephews Eddie Carter, Danny Weger and Mike Weger; and niece Cathy Sipes.
Survivors include his children Jerry Dale (Betsy) Carter of Florence, Allen D. (Della) Carter of Wetumka, Oklahoma, Debbie (Steve) Kelso of Salida and David Lynn (Debbie) Carter of Holdenville, Oklahoma; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
His funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. April 4, 2020, at the Yeager Chapel in Yeager, Oklahoma.
Interment will follow at Yeager Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home in Holdenville, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.