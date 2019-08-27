Dorothy Charlotte Maez

May 26, 1933 - August 16, 2019
Born on 26th May, 1933 in Salida, Colorado, Dorothy was one of the eight children born to John and Laura Maestas. At the tender age of twelve, Dorothy met her very best friend, Martin Ray Maez who was later to become her husband, soulmate and life partner. Ray and Dorothy had three children: Ray Jr., Theresa and Charlene.
Martin Ray Maez Sr. joined the USAF and served his country in many parts of the world. Dorothy also served her country well, alongside Martin Ray Maez as a loving and dedicated wife, mother to their three children and in her own way, she played the role of the true American Hero.
Ray and Dorothy grew together in their knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the peoples and cultures of the world. They enjoyed a very active social life with other serving members, (and their families) in the US military. Many of those friendships became lifelong.
Throughout her life, Dorothy helped, supported, loved and cherished friends and family members alike. She would typically put everyone else’s needs before her own. She had an innate ability to sense the needs of others. She had boundless energy, dedication and determination in all matters related to her family. She became known as Grandma Chi, (a term used in the East to describe ‘Boundless Universal Energy’).
Dorothy preceded in death by her parents Laura & John Maestas, brother Julian Maestas, and sister Betty Roybal.
Dorothy left behind her husband, three children, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, one brother Jake Maestas, four sisters Viola Martinez, Gloria Archuleta, Donna Rendon and Juanita Serna. A large extended family, many friends, and last but not least, her dedicated friend and companion Chiquita Maez (the family dog).
She passed on Friday, 16th August 2019 at 10:41pm, surrounded by much love, support and tears of family members. Her husband, Martin Ray Maez held her hand gently until her last breath. Also, Dorothy’s devoted friend and companion, Chiquita, was dutifully and lovingly by her side as she gracefully left this world.
Dorothy inspired her family right until the end, her final, parting gift was to bring family members closer together in love and unity.
May Dorothy’s love and compassion live on in the hearts, minds and actions of all those who lives she has touched.
