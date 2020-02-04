Joseph Lee Miller Sr., 78, died Jan. 22, 2020, in Salida.
He was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Wichita, Kansas, to Dorothy (Thompson) and Wilbert Miller Sr.
He graduated from Wichita State University in 1963 with a degree in business.
Throughout his life, Mr. Miller used his degree to own and operate numerous businesses in Kansas, Texas and Colorado.
He enjoyed traveling, sailing, fishing and “porchin.”
He also enjoyed giving everyone their own personal nicknames, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents; brother Wilbert “Sonny” Miller Jr.; son, Joseph Lee Miller Jr.; and grandson Samuel Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughters, Kim (Darrell), Angela and Piper (Wayne); stepdaughter, Nicole (Cory); stepson, Andrew (Kylie); daughter-in-law, Tamara; grandchildren, Gable (Katie), Christopher, Madison (Adam), Cabot, Glory (Ryan), Meghan (Josh), Zoe, Gracy, Eli, Seri, Georgia and Bryce; great-grandson, River; brother Ronald (Betty); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives; and companion Martwoni.
A celebration of his life will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8, 2020, at Salida Elks Lodge, 148 E. Second St.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.